Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Moustakas has multiple hits in five of his eight games in August, going 11-for-32 (.344) in that span. He's added two homers, four doubles and 10 RBI. The infielder is hitting .285 since he joined the Angels in a trade from the Rockies. Overall, he's at a .278/.337/.469 slash line with 11 homers, 40 RBI, 39 runs scored and 14 doubles through 81 contests. He's yet to attempt a stolen base this season.