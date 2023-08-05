Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.

Moustakas had gone 11 games without a homer, though he hit a productive .318 with four doubles in that span. The infielder has reached double-digit homers for the first time since 2019. He's slashing .270/.336/.451 with 34 RBI, 37 runs scored and 11 doubles over 76 contests between the Rockies and the Angels this season. Moustakas should continue to see a strong-side platoon role at a minimum, with his success cutting into Eduardo Escobar's playing time at third base.