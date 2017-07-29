Angels' Nick Franklin: Designated for assignment
Franklin was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This marks Franklin's second DFA in just over a month and third since April 1. The 26-year-old has hit .214/.285/.360 in parts of five seasons in the majors and he's limited defensively, realistically capable of helping out only at second base and the outfield corners. He will be subjected to waivers once again.
