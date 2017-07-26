Franklin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.

With Franklin sitting for the second straight game against a right-handed starting pitching, it seems rather apparent that he's been supplanted by Kaleb Cowart as the top option at the keystone. Cowart, who has slashed .311/.383/.482 this season at Triple-A Salt Lake, rewarded the Angels with a 2-for-4 showing at the plate Tuesday, so he should continue to play regularly against both both right- and left-handed starters until his production craters.