Franklin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Indians.

Franklin resides on the large side of a platoon at second base with Cliff Pennington, but now that Kaleb Cowart is in the big leagues again, there is a decent chance that Cowart could log most of the starts at the keystone while sending the current platoon mates to the bench. This trend appears to be starting right out of the gate, as Cowart is manning second base and batting ninth in his first game back up.