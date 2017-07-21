Franklin is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The utility man's struggles at the plate followed him to Anaheim, as he's just 2-for-20 with his new ball club. That, paired with the fact that he's historically performed worse against left-handed pitchers (like Boston starter Chris Sale), spelled a clear bench day for Franklin, who will cede Friday's start to Cliff Pennington.