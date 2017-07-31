Franklin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

No club wanted to take on Franklin's salary, so he'll serve as infield and outfield depth at the club's top minors level. He's mustered a .179/.269/.293 line with two home runs over 119 major-league plate appearances for the Halos and the Brewers.

