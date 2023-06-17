Sandoval (4-6) earned the win over Kansas City on Friday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

Sandoval had been going through a rough patch coming into the outing, allowing 11 earned runs over 8.1 innings across his previous two starts. The lackluster Royals offense provided a remedy, as Sandoval allowed just four hits -- all of which were singles -- and snapped a streak of five straight losses. The left-hander still struggled somewhat with his control, tossing only 59 of 102 pitches for a strike and walking four, but the wildness didn't come back to bite him. Sandoval is tentatively lined up to make his next start against the Rockies in Colorado.