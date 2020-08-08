Sandoval was recalled by the Angels ahead of his scheduled start Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sandoval has stayed stretched out at the team's alternate training site over the past week, and he'll rejoin the major-league club to make his second start of the season Saturday against the Rangers. Reliever Luke Bard was optioned to alternate camp to make room for Sandoval. The southpaw allowed two runs (one earned) while striking out four over four innings in his first start this year.