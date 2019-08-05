Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Promoted ahead of debut
Sandoval had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of his scheduled outing Monday against the Reds.
As expected, Sandoval is slated to make his major-league debut as the primary pitcher behind opener Taylor Cole on Monday. The 22-year-old southpaw owns a 6.41 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 66:35 K:BB in 15 starts (60.1 innings) with Salt Lake this season. Luke Bard (triceps) was placed on the 10-day IL, while Felix Pena (knee) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a pair of corresponding roster moves.
