Sandoval (4-8) earned the win against Detroit on Friday, allowing no runs on four hits and while striking out nine and walking none over nine innings.

Sandoval was incredibly efficient and accurate in his complete game shutout Friday. He threw 73 of 97 pitches for strikes, limiting Detroit batters to four hits and no walks. The lefty had not lasted six or more innings since July 9. Sandoval earned a quality start in the contest, his seventh of the year. He has earned a quality start in each game this season that he has gone six or more innings. The impressive outing lowered his ERA to 3.14.