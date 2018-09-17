Skaggs (groin) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Tuesday against Oakland, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Skaggs has been sidelined since Aug. 12 with a left groin strain, but after successfully tossing a bullpen session Sunday, he appears to have returned to health. The 27-year-old will look to finish the season strong, posting a 3.78 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 123 strikeouts over 116.2 frames in 2018.