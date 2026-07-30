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Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Beginning rehab stint Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kikuchi (shoulder) will make a minor-league rehab appearance with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi has been out of action since April 29 due to left shoulder inflammation. The veteran southpaw began tossing bullpens in early July and is now ready to return to game action. According to Bollinger, Kikuchi believes he'll need three rehab starts before returning to the Angels' rotation. That means he's unlikely to be activated until at least mid-August.

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