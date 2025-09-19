Kikuchi allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Thursday.

Kikuchi has walked at least three batters in four of his last seven starts. He's at least gotten the rest of his work under control, allowing just three runs over his last 11.2 innings across two starts, but his winless stretch reached seven games Thursday. For the season, Kikuchi has a 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 168:73 K:BB through 173.1 innings across 32 starts. The southpaw is tentatively projected for his last start of the season at home against the Royals next week.