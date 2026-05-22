Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Expects to resume throwing soon

Kikuchi (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's slated to begin a throwing program soon and expressed hope that he'll be able to return to the Angels early in the second half of the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi has been shut down from throwing since he landed on the 15-day IL due to left shoulder inflammation May 3. The veteran lefty explained through an interpreter Wednesday that surgery was never on the table and that "the damage wasn't major." Kikuchi also stated that he's been doing shoulder strengthening exercises and is preparing to be cleared to play catch. He's almost certain to need a lengthy buildup and a substantial minor-league rehab assignment, though he expressed confidence that he'll be able to be back in the Angels' rotation before the end of July.