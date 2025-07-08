Kikuchi allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Texas on Monday.

Kikuchi served up a two-run homer in the first inning and allowed another pair of runs in the third. He managed only one 1-2-3 frame and needed 97 pitches (60 of which were strikes) to retire 15 batters. The four earned runs were the most Kikuchi has given up in a contest since April 26 -- a span of 13 starts. Despite this mediocre outing, he still has a strong 3.02 ERA on the campaign, and he'll be the Angels' lone representative in the All-Star game. Kikuchi has one more start scheduled before that contest, slated for this weekend at home against Arizona.