Kikuchi (forearm) faced live hitters Wednesday in his first throwing session of spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi exited his final start of the 2025 season back on Sept. 24 due to what the Angels called a left forearm cramp, but the veteran southpaw looks to have had a normal offseason. He already appears to be ahead of most of the Angels' other healthy pitchers in the first week of the spring, as Kikuchi is set to leave the team in the coming days to take part in training camp with Team Japan in advance of the World Baseball Classic. Per Bollinger, first-year manager Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday that Kikuchi is one of three pitchers locked into rotation spots to begin the season, and the 34-year-old should have a strong chance at receiving the nod for the Angels' March 26 Opening Day game versus the Astros.