Kikuchi (6-11) allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over two innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Kikuchi was hit hard, as four of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases. A home run and two doubles accounted for the season-high seven runs he allowed. Kikuchi has gone 0-4 over his last five starts, surrendering 23 runs over 22.2 innings in that span to unravel what had been a promising season -- albeit with plenty of warning signs -- prior to August. Overall, he's now at a 4.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 163:69 K:BB through 161.2 innings over 30 starts. The southpaw is projected to make his next start against one of his former teams when the Angels visit Seattle next week.