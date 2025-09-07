Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Pummeled again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kikuchi (6-11) allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over two innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Saturday.
Kikuchi was hit hard, as four of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases. A home run and two doubles accounted for the season-high seven runs he allowed. Kikuchi has gone 0-4 over his last five starts, surrendering 23 runs over 22.2 innings in that span to unravel what had been a promising season -- albeit with plenty of warning signs -- prior to August. Overall, he's now at a 4.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 163:69 K:BB through 161.2 innings over 30 starts. The southpaw is projected to make his next start against one of his former teams when the Angels visit Seattle next week.
More News
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Suffers 10th loss•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Gives up season-high six runs•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Impressive in no-decision•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Yields two homers in loss•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Plenty of support in sixth win•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Notches win, quality start•