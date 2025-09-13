Kikuchi allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Mariners.

Kikuchi did his part, throwing 63 of 98 pitches for strikes in a quality start. He had allowed 18 runs over 11.2 innings across his previous three appearances, so this was a strong bounce-back effort, though the veteran southpaw has been quite shaky throughout the second half. Overall, he has a 4.08 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 166:70 K:BB through 167.2 innings over 31 starts. Kikuchi's next outing is tentatively projected to be at Milwaukee, which is a matchup fantasy managers may want to avoid.