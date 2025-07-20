Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Strikes out eight in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kikuchi did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.
Kikuchi allowed runs in the first and fifth innings before departing at 91 pitches. The southpaw allowed just three hard-hit balls and generated a whopping 19 whiffs, including 10 on his fastball, but he's now failed to deliver a quality start in any of his four July outings. He'll take a 3.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 123:52 K:BB across 118 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next week.
