Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Struggles in latest rehab outing

Kikuchi (shoulder) struck out seven and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk across 3.1 innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Kikuchi was making the third start of minor-league rehab assignment as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation, which has kept him on the shelf since May 3. The southpaw built up to 69 pitches Sunday, and though he appears to be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role, the Angels may want him to show improved results in the minors before adding him back to the big-league rotation. Kikuchi has looked shaky in all three of his rehab outings thus far, compiling a 15.75 ERA, 2.63 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in eight innings.