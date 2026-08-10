Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Struggles in rehab outing

Kikuchi (shoulder) tossed 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven batters in his rehab outing with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Kikuchi was making the third start of minor-league rehab assignment as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation that has sidelined him since early May. The southpaw notched 44 strikes over 69 total pitches, but he has now given up 14 runs over seven innings during his three rehab outings. Kikuchi may require one more start at the minor-league level to attempt to get back on track before returning to the major-league roster.