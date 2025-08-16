Kikuchi (6-8) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Friday.

Kikuchi gave up a solo shot to leadoff hitter Shea Langeliers in the first inning and then surrendered a three-run blast in the third to Colby Thomas. Over his last eight starts, Kikuchi has been tagged for four runs on four occasions. This was his shortest outing since a two-inning start April 26 in Minnesota, and he's completed six frames just once since the start of July. Overall, Kikuchi still has a decent 3.52 ERA through 143 innings on the year, but his 1.44 WHIP and 149:61 K:BB tell a less pleasant story. His next is projected to be at home versus the Reds.