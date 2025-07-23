Astros' Brandon Walter: Sharp in no-decision
Walter did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five.
Walter got off to an inauspicious start Wednesday, allowing a home run to Ketel Marte on his first pitch of the game. However, the damage would stop there, as the left-hander held the D-Backs scoreless over his final six innings while allowing just three more hits. While he doesn't have a win since June 27, Walter has delivered three consecutive quality starts, allowing just four runs over 19 innings in that span. His ERA is down to 3.35 with a 0.93 WHIP and a very impressive 52:4 K:BB across nine starts (53.2 innings) this season. Walter is currently in line to face the Nationals at home in his next outing.
