Astros' Carlos Correa: Delivers key hit in win
Correa went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.
Correa delivered a two-out, game-tying single in the eighth inning, continuing an inning in which the Astros scored four more runs. He entered the game carrying the burden of a .460 OPS over 81 at-bats since his return from the disabled list, but showed signs he's coming out of that funk. He saw 14 pitches Saturday and did not swing and miss on any of them. He put balls in play against three types of pitches: a two-seamer, four-seamer and slider. "It's been getting better," Correa told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "It's been that feeling - hitting is feeling and timing and when I'm able to find that slot where I feel comfortable. Today was a lot better day."
