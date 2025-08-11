Astros' Carlos Correa: Five straight multi-hit games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correa went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.
Correa has been on a tear since re-joining the Astros at the trade deadline. Sunday's homer marked his second across nine starts in August, and he has also chipped in six RBI and six runs scored. Impressively, Correa has five consecutive multi-hit performances and has an eight-game hit streak overall.
