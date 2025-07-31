The Astros acquired Correa (illness) and cash from the Twins on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Matt Mikulski, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Correa agreed to waive his no-trade clause to return to the team where he spent his first seven seasons in the big leagues. Though he's played exclusively at shortstop throughout his professional career, Correa is slated to take over at third base for the Astros, filling the spot vacated by the injured Isaac Paredes (hamstring), who could be done for the remainder of the season. Correa has slashed a disappointing .267/.319/.386 with seven home runs in 93 contests this season. He is owed around $12 million for the remainder of this season and $92 million over the next three years. Correa didn't play the Twins' last game Wednesday after experiencing lightheadedness Tuesday, but he should be fine to play for the Astros this weekend in Boston.