Correa went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.

Correa opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning before adding a single in the fifth. The 30-year-old has now hit safely in eight straight games, batting .338 with six extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored since rejoining the Astros on Aug. 1. For the season, he's slashing .281/.333/.405 with 10 homers, 43 RBI and 51 runs scored across 451 plate appearances.