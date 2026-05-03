Correa went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored during the Astros' 6-3 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Correa gave the Astros a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning after his single off Connelly Early brought Cam Smith home. It was the 10th multi-hit game of the season for Correa, five of which have come over his last 10 games. He has reached base safely in six straight games, going 9-for-24 (.375) with two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored over that span.