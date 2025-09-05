Astros' Carlos Correa: Modest four-game hit streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correa went 2-for-5 with a double on Thursday against the Yankees.
Correa has reached base consistently since his reunion with the Astros, maintaining a .293 average and .351 on-base percentage across 123 at-bats. He currently has a four-game hitting streak and has recorded a double in each of his last two contests. Correa also continues to occupy a key spot in the Houston lineup, as he's hit primarily second or fourth.
