Astros' Carlos Correa: Rehabbing over break
Correa (back) has continued to rehab in Houston during the All-Star break but it's uncertain if he'll be available for the Astros' six-game road trip that begins Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports. "I certainly can't rule him in," manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday, regarding Correa's status for the road trip. "I'm not going to rule him out."
Correa's availability for the three-game sets in Anaheim and Colorado would be based on his completion of a minor-league rehab assignment, which Hinch suggested the shortstop would require before being activated. While it's an encouraging sign that Correa is still incorporating baseball activities into his regimen and hasn't been shut down, he'll need to take another step forward in his recovery before a return from the DL can be considered imminent. Correa has been sidelined since June 25 with lower-back soreness.
