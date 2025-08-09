default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Correa went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI on Friday against the Yankees.

Correa has hit very well since the All-Star break, going 21-for-63 with one home run, five RBI and nine runs scored across 17 contests. Friday's performance extended his hitting streak to six games, which includes four multi-hit performances. Correa has primarily hit cleanup since joining the Astros, so he should be able to record strong counting stats in the final two months of the regular season.

More News