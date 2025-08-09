Astros' Carlos Correa: Six-game hitting streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correa went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI on Friday against the Yankees.
Correa has hit very well since the All-Star break, going 21-for-63 with one home run, five RBI and nine runs scored across 17 contests. Friday's performance extended his hitting streak to six games, which includes four multi-hit performances. Correa has primarily hit cleanup since joining the Astros, so he should be able to record strong counting stats in the final two months of the regular season.
