Correa went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI on Friday against the Yankees.

Correa has hit very well since the All-Star break, going 21-for-63 with one home run, five RBI and nine runs scored across 17 contests. Friday's performance extended his hitting streak to six games, which includes four multi-hit performances. Correa has primarily hit cleanup since joining the Astros, so he should be able to record strong counting stats in the final two months of the regular season.