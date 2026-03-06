Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday on Foul Territory that Correa (neck) would move to shortstop if Jeremy Pena (finger) isn't available Opening Day.

Pena's status for the opener hasn't been determined yet, as he will have his fractured right ring finger reevaluated in two weeks. If Pena requires a trip to the injured list, Correa will slide over to his familiar shortstop position and Isaac Paredes will be installed at third base. Correa is dealing with a minor injury of his own, having been scratched from Friday's Grapefruit League lineup with a stiff neck, but he's day-to-day.