The Astros reinstated Javier (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Red Sox in Houston.

Houston optioned lefty Colton Gordon to clear room in the rotation as well as to open up a spot on the active roster for Javier, who is slated to make his first appearance for the big club since May 21, 2024. The right-hander is back to full health after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he endured a rocky five-start minor-league rehab assignment in which he posted a 5.14 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 15:15 K:BB in 14 innings. In his final rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land last Tuesday, Javier covered 3.2 frames and tossed 77 pitches, so expect the Astros to monitor the 28-year-old's workload carefully as he re-enters the big-league rotation.