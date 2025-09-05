Javier (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Yankees on Thursday.

Javier threw six no-hit innings versus the Angels in his last start, but he wasn't able to replicate the effort against a tougher opponent. He gave up one run in the second inning and then ran into significant trouble before he was pulled in the fifth. Javier is now at a 4.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB through 20.1 innings over five starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, which may explain his shaky control, though he's never been particularly dominant at limiting walks anyway. Javier is lined up for a challenging road start versus the Blue Jays next week.