Astros' Cristian Javier: Departs with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Javier was removed from Sunday's start against the Orioles due to an illness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Javier allowed a run over three innings before departing Sunday's contest in line for the loss. It was just the right-hander's second start of the season after making his way back from Tommy John surgery. Javier seems likely to be OK for his next turn through the rotation in Baltimore.
