default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Javier was removed from Sunday's start against the Orioles due to an illness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier allowed a run over three innings before departing Sunday's contest in line for the loss. It was just the right-hander's second start of the season after making his way back from Tommy John surgery. Javier seems likely to be OK for his next turn through the rotation in Baltimore.

More News