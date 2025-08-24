Javier did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts over two innings.

Javier generated 11 whiffs but threw just 39 of 65 pitches, laboring through only two innings. After a strong five-inning debut on Aug. 11, the 28-year-old has managed just five combined frames in his past two outings. He'll carry a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 10 innings into a home matchup with the Angels next weekend.