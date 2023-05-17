Javier (4-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cubs.

Javier allowed a home run to Matt Mervis in the second inning but otherwise shut down the Cubs' offense. Though he didn't have his typical strikeout stuff, he still managed 10 swinging strikes on 88 total pitches. Javier now has four consecutive quality starts in his last five outings, maintaining a 2.93 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with a 40:8 K:BB across 30.2 frames in that span.