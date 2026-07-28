Astros' Cristian Javier: Earns win in long relief

Javier (1-1) earned the win in Monday's 6-4 win over the Angels. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings in relief.

After Tatsuya Imai recorded just two outs and AJ Blubaugh covered through the third inning, Javier entered in the fourth frame and shut down the Angels offense with a season-high seven strikeouts. It was a much-needed performance both for the Astros, who were able to complete a comeback win, and for the right-hander himself, as he entered Monday with a 9.37 ERA and 2.20 WHIP in seven appearances (four starts) spanning 16.1 innings. With Ronel Blanco healthy and Hayden Wesneski (elbow) close to making his season debut, Javier is likely to remain in the bullpen for the time being, though his gutsy performance in Anaheim was certainly an encouraging step as he looks to turn things around the rest of the way.