Javier will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 25-year-old has worked in long relief to begin the season, but he'll receive a starting opportunity after delivering 8.1 innings across his three appearances. Javier threw 55 pitches in his previous appearance, so he may be limited to about 70-80 pitches his first time through the rotation. Jake Odorizzi, who has struggled so far in 2022, is also scheduled to start versus Texas, so it appears manager Dusty Baker will employ a six-man rotation.
