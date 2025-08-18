Javier (illness) is expected to be fine for his next scheduled start this weekend in Baltimore, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier had to depart Sunday's start versus the Orioles after three innings due to illness and then stayed behind in Houston rather than travel with the team to Detroit. However, Javier now appears recovered from the illness and is slated to rejoin the club at some point Monday. It's not yet clear which day Javier will start, but that should be revealed after he meets with manager Joe Espada.