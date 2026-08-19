Javier (1-4) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Javier was skipped the last time through the rotation. He has now lost three straight starts, allowing nine runs over 15 innings, including four home runs, in that span. He's at a 6.44 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB across 36.1 innings through 11 appearances (seven starts) on the year. Considering the Astros are on shaky ground, leading the AL West despite a 63-63 record, Javier's spot in the rotation is far from secure. He's tentatively projected to make his next appearance at home versus the Athletics.