Javier allowed a hit and a walk while striking out five over three scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees.

Starter Zack Greinke was removed after four innings with shoulder soreness, at which point Javier took the mound. The 24-year-old was excellent in a bulk relief role. He had given up four runs in 9.1 innings across his six previous outings prior to Saturday's multi-inning assignment. Javier began the year in the rotation, but he's since shifted to a bullpen role that has seen him log a save, three holds and a blown save. If Greinke ends up missing a start, Javier would be a natural option as a spot starter. He's posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 89:35 K:BB across 72 innings.