Astros' Cristian Javier: Making rehab start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Joe Espada said Javier (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Javier threw 64 pitches over 3.1 innings during his fourth rehab outing July 31, and he'll continue building up his workload with Sugar Land. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he could be cleared for his 2025 MLB debut with a strong showing Tuesday.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Completes fourth rehab start•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Makes 49-pitch rehab start•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Ready for third rehab start•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Rehab moved to Double-A•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Stockpiling live sessions•