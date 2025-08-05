Manager Joe Espada said Javier (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier threw 64 pitches over 3.1 innings during his fourth rehab outing July 31, and he'll continue building up his workload with Sugar Land. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he could be cleared for his 2025 MLB debut with a strong showing Tuesday.