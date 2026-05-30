Astros' Cristian Javier: Nearing rehab assignment

The next step in Javier's (shoulder) throwing progression will be a minor-league rehab start, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier has been sidelined due to a Grade 2 right shoulder strain since early April, and he currently resides on the 60-day IL. The right-hander tossed live batting practice Friday, and that apparently went well enough for the organization to decide that he's ready for game action. Javier will likely need multiple minor-league outings before he's activated, but a return to the big-league club before the end of June seems possible.