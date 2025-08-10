Javier (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's contest against the Red Sox in Houston, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Javier will make his first major-league start since May 21, 2024, after he spent the last 14-plus months rehabbing and recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The right-hander wrapped up his five-start minor-league rehab assignment this past Tuesday, when he struck out six batters and allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks across 3.2 innings. Overall, Javier was lacking in control during his rehab assignment, posting a 15:15 K:BB in 14 innings across stops with three affiliates. Since the 28-year-old reached 77 pitches in his latest rehab outing, he'll likely be operating with a minor workload restriction Monday.