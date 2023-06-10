Javier didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Guardians, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out two.

It was one of the shakier outings this season for the right-hander, and only the second time in 13 starts he's allowed more than three runs, but Javier still exited the game with the Astros ahead 5-4. A wild finish that saw the Houston bullpen blow five separate late leads before Cleveland finally won in 14 innings made sure Javier's five-game win streak was snapped, however. He'll take a 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 74:19 K:BB through 74.2 innings into his next start, likely to come at home next weekend against the Reds.