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Astros' Cristian Javier: Slated for live BP

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Javier (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that landed him on the injured list in mid-April. He'll continue to throw bullpen sessions and live batting practices until he's progressed enough to embark on a rehab assignment. The expectation is that Javier will need multiple starts in the minors, so he may not be ready to be activated from the IL until early July.

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