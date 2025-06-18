Astros' Cristian Javier: Still throwing bullpens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Javier (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.
Javier continues to ramp up his work, throwing a pair of bullpen sessions since June 11. He is expected to return at some point in the middle of the season, but he has yet to progress to facing live hitters.
