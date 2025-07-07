Javier (elbow) threw two simulated innings Tuesday during his most recent live batting practice session, MLB.com reports.

Javier followed up the two-inning live BP by throwing a bullpen session Friday. The right-hander will presumably face hitters again at some point within the next few days, and if all goes well, the Astros could clear Javier to head out on a rehab assignment at some point shortly after the All-Star break. Javier is working his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery and is likely to require close to a full 30-day rehab window in the minors before the Astros bring him back from the 60-day injured list.